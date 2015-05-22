版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五 19:28 BJT

BRIEF-Air China's board approves unit Shenzhen Airlines to acquire 46 Boeing planes

May 22 Air China

* Says board approves its unit Shenzhen Airlines to acquire 46 Boeing B737 planes

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1HmiFst

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

