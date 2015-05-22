New Issue- Goldman Sachs prices 1.5 bln euro 2020 FRN

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
May 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date May 29, 2020
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 70bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 70bp
Payment Date May 29, 2015
Lead Manager(s) GSI
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), A- (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1240146891
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC