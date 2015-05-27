BRIEF-Two of Skymark's major creditors object to restructuring proposal - Nikkei citing sources

BRIEF-TGS and PGS to expand multi-client library off Eastern Canada
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
May 27 May 27 Nikkei citing sources:
* Two of Skymark's major creditors object to restructuring proposal that would have ANA Holdings buy into bankrupt budget carrier
* Airbus, from which Skymark had agreed to buy A380 superjumbo jets, does not consider the proposal sufficient
* If the plan is not changed, the European company could vote against it at a creditors meeting
* Airbus demands Skymark's deadline to submit restructuring plan to Tokyo District Court, now set for May 29 be pushed back
* The aircraft maker intends to push for the plan to include greater use of Airbus planes
* U.S. aircraft leasing company Intrepid Aviation, Skymark'S biggest creditor, also opposes the plan
* Source text: (s.nikkei.com/1JV8rUN)
* Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) and TGS-NOPEC announce the expansion of their jointly owned MultiClient library offshore Eastern Canada
TAIPEI, May 10 China is the best place for expanding manufacturing and investment, the country's premier told Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, less than two weeks after its chief executive Terry Gou went to the White House to discuss increasing investment in the United States.
* Average production for Q1 of 2017 was 753 boepd, a decrease of 44% compared to q1 2016 average production of 1,352 boepd