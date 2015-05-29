Malaysia's 1MDB secures $1 bln from Abu Dhabi fund ahead of loan deadline

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KUALA LUMPUR May 29 Malaysia's state fund 1Malaysia Development (1MDB) has signed a deal securing $1 billion in funding from Abu Dhabi's International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC) and its Aabar Investments unit ahead of a June 4 deadline to repay a loan to an international bank syndicate.
Malaysia's finance ministry said in a statement on Friday that the amount will be used to repay a $975 million loan to the syndicate in advance of the due date. Securing the funds marks a major milestone in plans to restructure loss-making 1MDB.
"This agreement marks a significant step towards reducing 1MDB's overall debt levels, and is a crucial part of the rationalisation plan I presented to cabinet earlier (Friday)," deputy finance minister Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah said in a statement.
The government official said the ministry expects plans to restructure 1MDB to be implemented "in full by early next year".
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.