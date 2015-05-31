BRIEF-Sumitomo Rubber, Goodyear to end partnership - Nikkei

June 1 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd,
Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co :
* To end their business, capital tie-up - Nikkei
* Partnership breakup to be announced as early as this week
- Nikkei
* Sumitomo Rubber, Goodyear to unwind
cross-shareholdings; firms now hold stakes of about 1 percent in
each other - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Rubber to take full ownership of their N.America
joint ventures, Goodyear to take over Europe JVs - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Rubber to also buy out Goodyear's 25 percent
share of a Japanese JV, make it a wholly owned unit - Nikkei
* Sumitomo Rubber to receive 30 billion yen to 40 billion
yen ($242 million to $322 million) from Goodyear for JV
transfers - Nikkei
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 124.1900 yen)
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher)