Virgin America pilots vote for joining Air Line Pilots Association

BRIEF-Biostime International Holdings proposes to conduct international senior notes offering
* Proposes to conduct international offering of US$150 million aggregate principal amount of its 7.25% senior notes due 2021
June 4 Virgin America Inc pilots voted in favor of representation by the Air Line Pilots Association, International, a U.S. government agency said.
As much as 75.3 percent of eligible pilots voted for joining the world's largest pilot union, said National Mediation Board, an independent government agency that coordinates labor-management relations in the railroads and airlines industries. (bit.ly/1KdbN5Q)
(Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government on Monday said it would establish a new Critical Infrastructure Centre to protect key national infrastructure from sabotage, espionage and coercion.
* LME faces struggle to compete with New York, Shanghai futures