2015年 6月 8日

BRIEF-Beijing Bohui's unit to acquire U.S. company Advion

June 8 Beijing Bohui Innovation Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement for U.S. unit to acquire U.S. pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Advion Inc for $28 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1G5Ayhk

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

