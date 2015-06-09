版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 9日 星期二 13:16 BJT

BRIEF-Haers signs deal with Disney in Shanghai to use Disney characters in products

June 9 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers Co Ltd

* Says signs deal with Disney in Shanghai that allows unit to use Disney characters in its products

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1B2zFHl

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐