New Issue-RBC prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

June 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Royal Bank Of Canada

Guarantor RBC Covered Bond Guarantor LP

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 17, 2022

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.5280

Yield 0.9445 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 17, 2015

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, DANSKE, DB & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Regs ISIN XS1246658501

144A ISIN XS1246658683

