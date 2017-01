June 16 China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 15 billion yuan ($2.42 billion) in private placement of A-shares to buy 28 aircrafts, repay bank loans

* Says 28 aircrafts including Boeing B777-300ER, B737-800 and Airbus A330-200, A321 for $1.97 billion

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Iik83w ; bit.ly/1GJNYTt

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapoare newsrooms)