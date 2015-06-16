New Issue-IBRD prices $3.50 bln 2017 bond

June 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction &
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount $3.50 billion
Maturity Date November 15, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.991
Reoffer yield 1.004 pct
Spread 10 basis points
Underlying govt bond Through Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 23, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BNP, Citi, GSI & JPM
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN US459058EM17
