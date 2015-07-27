版本:
BRIEF-Delta Air agrees to acquire China Eastern's new H-shares

July 27 China Eastern Airlines

* Says Delta Air Lines agrees to acquire 465.91 million new H-shares for HK$3.49 billion ($450.30 million)

* Says shares to resume trading on July 28

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1OKmQDT; bit.ly/1IpsgTM

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

