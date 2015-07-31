版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 7月 31日 星期五 16:49 BJT

BRIEF-Huamei in strategic agreement with Alibaba on advertising, new media

July 31 Zhejiang Huamei Holding Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement with Alibaba (China) on areas including advertising, new media

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1JV5m3m

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
