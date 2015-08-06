版本:
BRIEF-Nanjing Xinjiekou Dept Store plans acquisition, offshore bonds

Aug 6 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store

* Says offers to acquire China Cord Blood's China business for at least 6 billion yuan ($966.25 million)

* Says board approves unit House of Fraser to issue offshore bonds

* Says plans to boost capital in Nanjing Securities by 44.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1T691jV; bit.ly/1gLXjz0; bit.ly/1eUIGHR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

