BRIEF-TGP issues force majeure on Donna lateral natgas pipeline segment

Aug 6 Kinder Morgan :

* Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP) Company LLC reports scheduled maintenance and force majeure event at MLV 403-1 to 404-1 on Donna Lateral m/s (segment 490 FH) effective Intraday Cycle 2 (21:00) for the gas day of August 6, 2015

* It was not clear from the posting if the segment is related to the shutdown of the TGP system following a rupture on August 4

The TGP is an approximately 11,900-mile pipeline system that transports natural gas from Louisiana, the Gulf of Mexico and south Texas to the northeast section of the United States, including New York City and Boston, according to the company website.

