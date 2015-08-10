REFILE-BRIEF-Suning Commerce to acquire shares in Alibaba's share private placement

(Adds links, bullet points)
Aug 10 Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd
* Says plans strategic agreement with Alibaba Group Holding
* Says plans to acquire up to 27.8 million shares in
Alibaba's share private placement at $81.51 per share
* Says plans to raise up to 29.3 billion yuan ($4.72
billion)in private placement of shares in which Alibaba's unit
will invest 28.3 billion yuan
* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 11
