BRIEF-Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering plans buyout fund

Aug 11 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering

* Says plans to invest up to 1 billion yuan ($158.15 million) to set up buyout fund for possible acquisitions such as China Cord Blood Corp

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1DJROuG

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3232 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

