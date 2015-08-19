BRIEF-ICE inches up margins for coffee, sugar

Aug 19 Intercontinental Exchange Inc <ICE clear U.S..N>:

* ICE clear U.S. raises sugar #11 (SB) initial margins for member, customer, omnibus & hedge accounts by 0.8 percent to $806 per contract from $800

* ICE clear U.S. raises sugar #16 (SF) initial margins by 0.8 percent to $605 per contract from $600

* ICE clear U.S. raises coffee c (KC) initial margins for specs to $3,401 per contract from $3,400

ICE says margin requirements are changing effective with the opening of business on Friday, August 21, 2015 and thereafter (Reporting by Anupam Chatterjee and Arpan Varghese in Bengaluru)