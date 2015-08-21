BRIEF-Henan Splendor Science & Technology to acquire stake in Comlab in Beijing

Aug 21 Henan Splendor Science & Technology Co Ltd

* Says signs letter of intent to acquire at least 51 percent stake in Comlab (Beijing) for up to 210 million yuan ($32.87 million)

* Says trading of shares to resume on Aug 24

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1E84vQ8; bit.ly/1WJ4pos

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3887 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)