China slowdown and currency volatility hit Asian lending

Sept 30 (IFR/LPC) - Syndicated loan volume in Asia Pacific
(excluding Japan) fell by 16 percent to $324.2 billion in the
first nine months of 2015 compared to a year earlier. Activity
dwindled in the third quarter as effects of China's continued
economic slowdown and currency devaluation rippled through
global markets in September.
The third quarter saw $110 billion of loans in 366 deals, as
investors stood back in a 'risk-off' environment as fears of
China's slowdown caused a rout in its stock market and dragged
commodities prices lower.
Lending has fallen so far this year in almost every major
loan market in Asia, with the exception of Taiwan, due to slower
economic activity and bank returns are under pressure with fewer
opportunities to lend. Across Asia, 974 deals were completed in
the first nine months, compared to 1,314 loans in 2014.
"Banks that look at plain vanilla deals only or just buyout
event deals have felt the strain," said Boey Yin Chong, head of
syndicated finance at DBS Bank.
Despite its economic and fiscal woes, China continued to
dominate the region with volume of $100 billion in Q1-Q3 2015,
accounting for 31 percent of all lending in Asia, excluding
Japan.
The surprise devaluation of the renminbi prompted some
Chinese borrowers to reduce foreign currency loan exposure,
including manganese metal maker Hong Kong Tian Yuan Manganese
International Trade Co Ltd, which put a $150 million loan on
hold, days after launching it to syndication in September.
In September Minsheng Financial Leasing Co Ltd also sought
to revise the terms of a three-year bullet loan, including
reducing the size and cutting the tenor and pricing, after
deciding to increase it to $250 million from an initial $200
million. In late August luxury car dealer Zhongsheng Group
Holdings Ltd cut the size of its three-year term loan
to $200 million from $250 million.
Foreign currency loans for Chinese companies had already
started to slow from early 2015, well before the People's Bank
of China moved to devalue its currency on August 11. In the
first three quarters of 2015, foreign-currency loans for
mainland borrowers dropped to $8 billion from 18 transactions,
compared to $15.6 billion from 25 deals in the corresponding
period in 2014.
The slowdown was also felt in neighbouring Hong Kong, Asia's
second-largest loan market (ex Japan), where Chinese companies
raise offshore dollar loans via international banks. The
territory saw an 18 percent drop in volume in the first nine
months to $59 billion compared to a year earlier. The third
quarter generated volume of $17.7 billion from 49 transactions,
28 percent lower than the previous quarter.
Australia has also had a quiet 2015 so far, mirroring a
sluggish regional loan market. Asia's third-largest loan market
(ex-Japan) saw a 23 percent drop on a year earlier in the first
nine months to $54.5 billion characterised by refinancing and
amending and extending existing deals as borrowers took
advantage of strong bank liquidity to reduce borrowing costs.
India and Indonesia saw the biggest year-on-year drops of
Asia's major loan markets. Indian offshore loan volume of $8.7
billion in the first three quarters is nearly half that of a
year earlier and Indonesian volume of $6.7 billion in the same
period is 45 percent lower in the same time.
Japan saw a smaller 3.5 percent year-on-year drop to $174
billion with third quarter volume of $57.2 billion from 648
deals. Although the number of deals was higher than the second
quarter, it was just enough to boost 2015 dealflow to 1,635
loans, compared to 1,650 transactions at the same time last
year.
Taiwan was the lone good news story as the only major Asian
loan market to show positive growth. Volume increased by 49
percent in the first nine months to $37.3 billion from 134
deals, thanks largely to a jumbo NT$382 billion ($12.5 billion)
restructuring deal for Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp,
although the number of transactions was lower than last year's
166.
PRICING GRINDS TIGHTER
Increasing interbank competition due to fewer loans means that
top-tier companies have been able to cut pricing despite global
market volatility, particularly in India where annual borrowers
have been able to halve pricing compared to a year earlier.
A $150 million five-year loan for state-owned Rural
Electrification Corp, which is its third deal of the
year, is expected to be able to get a very low all-in pricing of
just over 100 basis points. REC sealed a $400 million five-year
facility in October 2014 with top-level all-in pricing of 190
basis points over Libor.
Commodity trading companies, which raise large loans in
Asia, were also able to benefit from pricing compression before
commodity prices fell. Mercuria Energy Trading SA launched a
$900 million multi-tranche refinancing with top-level all-in
pricing of 120 basis points, based on an interest margin of 85
basis points over Libor, well inside the 170 basis points and
200 basis points top-level all-in pricing it paid respectively
on a $1 billion three-tranche loan in November 2014.
"Commodity sector borrowings are still in demand. Whilst we
have seen some headwinds recently, we are still closing out
between 10-12 deals this year from the commodities sector
excluding M&A related deals. Volumes raised yearly on the
average have been circa $12-$14 billion for past few years (if
M&A financings are excluded) and we expect the same for 2015,"
said Boey.
WEAK M&A
Lower loan volume across the region also reflects lower M&A
activity of $26.4 billion in the first nine months, which is 36
percent lower than the $41.3 billion in the corresponding period
last year. Leveraged loans backing private equity firms,
including dividend recapitalisations, totalled $6.3 billion in
the three quarters of 2015 compared with $2.6 billion in the
same time last year.
"While (M&A) transactions have continued to pop up with some
frequency, there have been far fewer across the board in 2015
compared with previous years," said Lyndon Hsu, head of
leveraged and acquisition finance for Asia Pacific at HSBC.
M&A deals currently in the market that are expected to close
this year include a W4.3 trillion ($3.63 billion) buyout loan
for Tesco's Homeplus unit in South Korea, Canadian fund
Brookfield Asset Management's A$1.9 billion ($1.35
billion) financing backing its acquisition of Australian rail
freight firm Asciano Ltd and a $450 million bridge loan
backing Hong Kong listed dietary supplements maker Biostime
International Holdings' acquisition of Australian
vitamin manufacturer Swisse Wellness Pty Ltd.
"M&A and related loan market activity have significantly
slowed this year as China's economic slowdown has stalled
deal-making in the rest of the region and interest margins
cannot go any lower. That will continue into next year if there
are no changes of direction on the macroeconomic front," said
Hsu.
(Reporting By Prakash Chakravarti; editing by Tessa Walsh)