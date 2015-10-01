版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 21:39 BJT

BRIEF-India's ICICI Bank to cut base rate by 35 bps

Oct 1 ICICI Bank Ltd :

* To cut base rate by 35 bps to 9.35 percent effective October 5. Further company coverage:

