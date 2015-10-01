版本:
BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Sept sales fall sales fall 1.7 pct

Oct 1 TVS Motor Company Ltd

* Says total sales of for september stood at 232,775 units against 236,751 units in 2014

* Says total exports grew by 33 percent to 41,435 units in september 2015

* Tvs motor says during q2 sales increased to 6.79 lakh units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

