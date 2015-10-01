BRIEF-India's TVS Motor Sept sales fall sales fall 1.7 pct

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 1 TVS Motor Company Ltd
* Says total sales of for september stood at 232,775 units against 236,751 units in 2014
* Says total exports grew by 33 percent to 41,435 units in september 2015
* Tvs motor says during q2 sales increased to 6.79 lakh units
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.