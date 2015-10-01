版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 22:28 BJT

BRIEF-India's syndicate bank says base rate revised from to 9.70 pct

Oct 1 Syndicate Bank Ltd

* India's syndicate bank says base rate revised from 10.00 percent to 9.70 percent effective Oct 01. Further company coverage:

