BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary acquires machinery, equipment from KLA-Tencor Corp

BRIEF-Agenus files for offering of up to 157,513 shares by selling stockholder
* Files for offering of up to 157,513 shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jIMpis) Further company coverage:
Oct 2 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says Xiamen subsidiary acquires machinery and equipment from KLA-Tencor Corp for T$1.59 billion ($48.25 million)
Source text in English:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 32.9520 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* Files for offering of up to 157,513 shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholder - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jIMpis) Further company coverage:
* Increases quarterly cash dividend by 17 percent to $0.14 per share
* Resolute Energy Corp - on Jan 17 unit entered into a purchase and sale agreement to sell New Mexico oil and gas properties in Lea County for $15 million