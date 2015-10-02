版本:
2015年 10月 2日

BRIEF-UMC's Xiamen subsidiary acquires machinery, equipment from KLA-Tencor Corp

Oct 2 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Xiamen subsidiary acquires machinery and equipment from KLA-Tencor Corp for T$1.59 billion ($48.25 million)

