Japan's Murata CEO sees slowdown in global smartphone market

CHIBA, Japan Oct 7 Murata Manufacturing Co's
chief executive forecast the global smartphone market
to slow down in the next fiscal year to high, single-digit
growth due to weaker demand in China.
The outlook compares with the company's forecast for the
market to grow by 12 percent in the current fiscal year through
next March.
"But demand for smartphone components is likely to continue
growing... as a global shift to handsets with higher
specifications will increase the number of parts installed in a
single unit," Chief Executive Tsuneo Murata told Reuters in an
interview on Wednesday.
Murata Manufacturing is the world's biggest supplier of
ceramic capacitors, tiny parts that control the flow of
electricity in a variety of products including TVs and car
engine controls.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)