版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 9日 星期五 16:08 BJT

BRIEF-Netposa Technologies' unit to invest in US firm Knightscope's preferred stock

Oct 9 Netposa Technologies Ltd

* Says Hong Kong unit plans to invest in U.S. company Knightscope Inc's series B preferred stock

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ZjRtqj

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

