CORRECTED-Brief-Dominos Pizza Enterprises enters agreement to acquire Pizza Sprint chain in France

BRIEF-FREDDIE MAC PRICES $1 BILLION MULTIFAMILY K-DEAL, K-724
* CO EXPECTS TO ISSUE MORE THAN $1 BILLION IN K-724 CERTIFICATES,WHICH ARE EXPECTED TO SETTLE ON OR ABOUT JAN 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects 1st and 2nd bullet points to add currency)
Oct 14 (Reuters) -
* Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd says: initial cash consideration of 31.5 million euros, with a further 3.5 million euros in cash in instalments
* Business to be acquired generating EBITDA of approximately 3.5 million euros in its 2015 financial year
* Announcement regarding Pizza Sprint
* The acquisition will bring the total number of stores for DPE in France to approximately 330
* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire the "Pizza Sprint" chain of 89 pizza stores in France
* The acquisition is expected to close in January 2016
* Says transaction is approximately 4% earnings per share accretive on a FY15 pro-forma basis Source text for Eikon (For more news, please click here DMP.AX) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +91 80 6749 1130)
WASHINGTON, Jan 20 President Donald Trump will name Ajit Pai, a Republican member of the Federal Communications Commission, to lead the agency, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the transition.
Jan 20 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.