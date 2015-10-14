CORRECTED-Brief-Dominos Pizza Enterprises enters agreement to acquire Pizza Sprint chain in France

(Corrects 1st and 2nd bullet points to add currency)

* Domino's Pizza Enterprises Ltd says: initial cash consideration of 31.5 million euros, with a further 3.5 million euros in cash in instalments

* Business to be acquired generating EBITDA of approximately 3.5 million euros in its 2015 financial year

* Announcement regarding Pizza Sprint

* The acquisition will bring the total number of stores for DPE in France to approximately 330

* Entered into a binding agreement to acquire the "Pizza Sprint" chain of 89 pizza stores in France

* The acquisition is expected to close in January 2016

* Says transaction is approximately 4% earnings per share accretive on a FY15 pro-forma basis