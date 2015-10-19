版本:
2015年 10月 19日

RPT-BRIEF-Capita posts offer document containing full terms of Xchanging offer

Oct 19 Capita Plc

* Offer document containing full terms of, and conditions to, offer and procedures for its acceptance is being published and posted today

* First closing date of offer is 16 November 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

