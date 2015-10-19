版本:
2015年 10月 19日

BRIEF-Shanghai Aerospace Auto to buy stake in Delphi Automotive System Singapore's unit

Oct 19 Shanghai Aerospace Automobile Electromechanical

* Says in deal to buy 50 percent stake in Delphi's shanghai unit for $99 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QKXDdh

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

