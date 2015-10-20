版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 20日 星期二 16:25 BJT

BRIEF-Wuhan Tianyu Information, Qualcomm's units in cooperation agreement

Oct 20 Wuhan Tianyu Information Industry

* Says unit signs cooperation agreement with Qualcomm's unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Llotam

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐