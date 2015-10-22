MEDIA-VimpelCom said to hire UBS, TAP for $5 bln mobile-tower sale- Bloomberg

UPDATE 1-China-U.S. trade tensions high on Big Oil's worry list
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence (Updates with quote from oil industry executive)
-- Source link: (bloom.bg/1ZZwqK7)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
* Trump promised to confront China, boost oil independence (Updates with quote from oil industry executive)
Jan 20 AT&T Inc, the largest U.S. pay TV operator and No.2 U.S. wireless carrier, said it will record a pre-tax loss of about $1 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
CARACAS, Jan 20 Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA's consolidated financial debt fell 6 percent in 2016 compared with the previous year to reach $41 billion, the company said on Friday. (Reporting by Corina Pons, writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)