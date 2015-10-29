MEDIA-Bright Food said to plan $200 mln IPO for Manassen Foods arm- Bloomberg

BRIEF-Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 pct senior secured notes
* Vector announces pricing of $850 million of 6.125 percent senior secured notes due 2025
-- Source link: (bloom.bg/1GydawT)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
Jan 19 Viacom Inc's Paramount Pictures has reached a deal for a $1 billion cash investment from two Chinese film companies, Shanghai Film Group and Huahua Media, the companies said on Thursday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Investors pulled $3.1 billion from U.S.-based stock funds over the past week, following three straight weeks of pouring cash into those investments, Lipper data showed on Thursday.