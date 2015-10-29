版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 29日 星期四 16:36 BJT

MEDIA-Bright Food said to plan $200 mln IPO for Manassen Foods arm- Bloomberg

-- Source link: (bloom.bg/1GydawT)

-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐