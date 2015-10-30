版本:
BRIEF-Dawning Information plans China JV with US firm VMware

Oct 30 Dawning Information Industry Co Ltd

* Says signs non-binding mou with U.S. VMware international on plan to set up JV in China

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KK9anK

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

