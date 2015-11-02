版本:
BRIEF-Hainan Haiyao's unit, University of Washington sign patent agreement

Nov 2 Hainan Haiyao Co Ltd

* Says unit signs patent agreement with University of Washington on enhanced signal processing for cochlear implants

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1WsC96u

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

