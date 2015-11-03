Amazon to open its first-ever physical book store in Seattle

UPDATE 2-ATR says aircraft deal with Iran imminent
TOULOUSE, Jan 20 A deal for Iran to buy 20 short-haul passenger aircraft from ATR should be signed imminently, the head of the European planemaker told Reuters on Friday.
Nov 2 Amazon.com Inc is set to open its first physical book store in Seattle on Tuesday, the company said.
The brick-and-mortar store, Amazon Books, is a physical extension of Amazon.com with books being selected based on customer ratings and pre-orders on Amazon.com. (amzn.to/1NnaJP1)
Popularity on Goodreads and curators' assessments are also considered for short listing the books. The in-store and online prices of the books would be same, Amazon said on Monday.
The store will also have an option to test drive Amazon's devices such as Kindle, Echo, Fire TV and Fire Tablet.
Amazon Books, which is located in Seattle's University Village, will be open every day except Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, the company said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 Former British finance minister George Osborne, who lost his job after Britain's vote to leave the European Union, will join BlackRock Inc as an adviser next month, the world's largest asset manager said on Friday.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Jan 20 France's Roquette, which is building the world's largest pea protein plant in Manitoba, is counting on the province's farmers to boost their production to supply the C$400 million ($300 million) factory, the company said on Friday.