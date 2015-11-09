版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 14:21 BJT

BRIEF-Hanmi Pharm says got drug technology transfer contract from Janssen

Nov 9 Hanmi Pharm Co Ltd

* Says got $105 million in upfront payment from Janssen for technology transfer for diabetes, obesity drug

* Says could get up to $810 million in additional payments from Janssen if certain milestones met Further company coverage: (Reporting By Se Young Lee)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐