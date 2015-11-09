版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 9日 星期一 18:04 BJT

BRIEF-Unisplendour plans unit with Western Digital

Nov 9 Unisplendour Corp

* Says plans to invest $80.6 million to set up unit with Western Digital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/20G9xvB

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

