版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 01:57 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. President Barack Obama opens his official Facebook account; sends his first post on climate change

Nov 9 (Reuters) -

* U.S. President Barack Obama opens his official Faceboook account; sends his first post on climate change Source: (on.fb.me/1Pl1u3n)

