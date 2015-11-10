版本:
BRIEF-Focus Technology to invest in U.S. firm Tri Holdings

Nov 10 Focus Technology Co Ltd

* Says board approves to invest $5.5 million in U.S. Tri Holdings

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Mx1HOF

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

