BRIEF-Xiamen Insight Investment to raise up to 5.5 bln yuan in private placement

Nov 27 Xiamen Insight Investment

* Says aims to raise up to 5.5 billion yuan ($860.11 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition of Xueda Education Group, projects

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RaoCRX

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3945 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

