BRIEF-Hareon Solar's plan H2 Venture Swiss holding for Jordan projects

INSIGHT-Sanofi's M&A misses frustrate some investors in drugmaker
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
Nov 30 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd
* Says unit plans to set up H2 Venture Swiss Holding AG in Switzerland to invest in solar projects in Jordan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RgauXd
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Investors growing impatient after it fails to land acquisitions
* Is investing approximately 36 million Swiss francs ($35.83 million) through mid-2018 to increase capacity and productivity at major sites in Switzerland
* Portfolio performs well in in the volatile fourth quarter of 2016