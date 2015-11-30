版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 30日 星期一 17:20 BJT

BRIEF-Hareon Solar's plan H2 Venture Swiss holding for Jordan projects

Nov 30 Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to set up H2 Venture Swiss Holding AG in Switzerland to invest in solar projects in Jordan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RgauXd

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

