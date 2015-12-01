版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 1日 星期二 19:39 BJT

BRIEF-Hangzhou Liaison Interactive offers to buy 10 mln new shares of Dehaier Medical Systems

Dec 1 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says offers to buy 10 million new shares of Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd at $2.0 per share

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RiYh46

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

