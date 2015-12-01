BRIEF-Hangzhou Liaison Interactive offers to buy 10 mln new shares of Dehaier Medical Systems

BRIEF-North Sea Energy says CEO has decided to leave company
J. Craig Anderson, chairman and CEO of NSE, has decided to leave company, effective immediately, to pursue other interests
Dec 1 Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd
* Says offers to buy 10 million new shares of Dehaier Medical Systems Ltd at $2.0 per share


Acxiom Corp - selling stockholders may may offer and resell shares of co's common stock from time to time
Says approved a cash distribution of $0.2505 per unit for Q4 2016, an increase of $0.0135 per unit