BRIEF-Yahoo board to weigh potential sale of Internet business - WSJ

Dec 2 (Reuters) -

* Yahoo board to weigh potential sale of Internet business during series of meetings beginning Wednesday through Friday- WSJ citing sources

* Yahoo board expected to discuss whether to proceed with plan to spin off more than $30 bln in shares of Alibaba, find a buyer for core business, or both - WSJ

Source: (on.wsj.com/1PZvqT9)

