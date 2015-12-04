版本:
BRIEF-Scotiabank sees gold at $950/oz - $1,280/oz range in 2016

Dec 4 Bank of Nova Scotia :

* Says for 2016 gold prices "we would look for a $950/oz to $1,280/oz range"

* Says further price weakness seems likely, before the market recovers in silver for 2016

* Says given the likelihood of a fed rate rise, prices may fall further, but "doubt they will fall below $12/oz"

* Says "believe 2016 will see prices recover and that in turn is likely to prompt bargain hunting and restocking" for pgm group metals (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)

