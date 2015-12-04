BRIEF-Scotiabank sees gold at $950/oz - $1,280/oz range in 2016

BRIEF-TCF Financial says CFPB has been reviewing co's overdraft protection program
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
Dec 4 Bank of Nova Scotia :
* Says for 2016 gold prices "we would look for a $950/oz to $1,280/oz range"
* Says further price weakness seems likely, before the market recovers in silver for 2016
* Says given the likelihood of a fed rate rise, prices may fall further, but "doubt they will fall below $12/oz"
* Says "believe 2016 will see prices recover and that in turn is likely to prompt bargain hunting and restocking"
* Says "believe 2016 will see prices recover and that in turn is likely to prompt bargain hunting and restocking" for pgm group metals (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru)
* CFPB has been reviewing TCF's overdraft protection program as part of its ongoing focus on programs across banking industry
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the U.S. Energy Department, said during a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that global warming caused by humans is real, but that efforts to combat it should not cost American jobs.
* RXi Pharmaceuticals Corp CEO Geert Cauwenbergh reports purchase of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 19 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2iGe8Re) Further company coverage: