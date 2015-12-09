版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 9日 星期三 20:29 BJT

BRIEF-Hunan TV & Broadcast to invest in project fund aimed at taking Qihoo private

Dec 9 Hunan TV & Broadcast Intermediary Co Ltd

* Says plans to invest up to 300 million yuan ($46.68 million) in project fund aimed at taking Qihoo 360 technology private

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1IUsBLk

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4270 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐