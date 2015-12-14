版本:
BRIEF-Tongling Nonferrous, Canada's Nautilus collaborate on Papua New Guinea project

Dec 14 Tongling Nonferrous Metals Group Co Ltd

* Says signs agreement with Canada's Nautilus Minerals on deep-sea mining project in Papua New Guinea

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1NrSmVs

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

