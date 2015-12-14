版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 12月 14日 星期一

BRIEF-Jiangsu Sanyou raises non-binding offer to buy Nasdaq-listed iKang

Dec 14 Jiangsu Sanyou Group Co Ltd

* Says raises non-binding offer to buy Nasdaq-listed iKang Healthcare Group at $23.5 per ADR

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Z7zQZT

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

