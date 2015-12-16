Hilton to spin off hotel properties into REIT-CNBC, citing Dow Jones

BRIEF-PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
* PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
Dec 16 Hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc will spin off its hotel properties into a REIT, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.
Hilton's shares rose 6 percent in heavy volumes after the Dow Jones report, which cited sources, according to CNBC. (bit.ly/1P8OCMU)
Hilton was not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* PPG acquires automotive refinish coatings company Futian Xinshi
* Voyager Therapeutics announces updates from phase 1b trial of vy-aadc01 for advanced parkinson's disease
* Amaya provides updated full year 2016 guidance and related highlights; announces retirement of chief financial officer