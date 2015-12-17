Dell's cybersecurity unit SecureWorks files for IPO

Impact of job-stealing robots a growing concern at Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Open markets and global trade have been blamed for job losses over the last decade, but global CEOs say the real culprits are increasingly machines.
Dec 17 Dell Inc's cybersecurity unit SecureWorks Corp filed for an initial public offering with U.S. regulators on Thursday.
SecureWorks named Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs & Co and JPMorgan among the underwriters to the IPO, according to a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (bit.ly/1QssM8J)
The Atlanta, Georgia-based company said it intends to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SCWX".
The filing did not reveal how many shares were planned for sale in the IPO or their expected price. The company set a nominal fundraising target of $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
JAKARTA, Jan 20 The Indonesian unit of Freeport-Mcmoran Inc is seeking fiscal and legal guarantees from the government over mining rules issued last week, a spokesman for the copper mining giant said late on Thursday.
