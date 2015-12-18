RPT-BRIEF-BG says Lake Charles LNG project approved by U.S. regulator

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 18 BG Group Plc :
* Lake Charles LNG project receives FERC approval
* Final investment decisions from both BG Group and Energy Transfer are expected to be taken in 2016
* Lake Charles LNG export project has received approval from U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to construct and operate a natural gas liquefaction and export facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana
* Project has conditional authorization from U.S. Department of Energy for export of up to 2 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day or approximately 15 million metric tons of LNG per annum
* Construction to start immediately following a positive decision and first LNG exports anticipated about four years later Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million